Both parties clearly conveyed their messages to the JUI-F leadership regarding their participation in the sit-in.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2019) The country's two major opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) both have decided not to be the part of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)'s sit being led by Maulana Fazl ur Rehhman in the capital.

Both the parties have the same stance from the day first since the JUI-F announced Azadi March against the government. According to the sources, the leaders of both parties once again conveyed their message to JUI-F that their parties would only attend thier public gathering but not support any sit-in.

The workers of the both parties, the leaders said, had also not been asked to follow specific directives regarding thier participation in the JUI-F's Azadi march.

According to the details, PML-N Ahsan Iqbal and PPP's Farhat Ullah Babar conveyed their message to the JUI-F leaders in thier separate meeting in sidelines of the protest yesterday. The sources said that Ahsan Iqbal said that they took part in the protest just for one day

"Our leader Nawaz Sharif directed the party's members to take part in the Azadi March just for one day," said Ahsan Iqbal.Ahsan Iqbal said he was planing to go to the residence of Maulana Fazl for a meeting of the heads of the opposition parties. He said the PML-N workers took part in the JUI-F's protest with full enthusiams but he made it clear that they had not given any call to their workers for sit in.

On other hand, Farhatullah Khan Babar, PPP Secretary General, said Pakistan Peoples' Party had clearly conveyed to JUI-F that it would not support its sit-in.

He did not say anything about the next step after expiry of JUI-F Chief's ultimatum to the PM Khan, saying that "I don't know exactly so I can't comment,".

It may be mentioned here that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took part in the JUI-F protest in Islamabad on Friday and also addressed the participants. They came hard upon Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that PTI government has failed to deliver and the country's economy has collapsed. The speechese of both leaderrs including Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto were very fiery speeches. Shehbaz sharif said he needed just six months to bring the country's economy back on the track, saying that otherwise he could be called "Imran Khan Niazi". "You can call me "Imran Khan Niazi" if I failed to steer the country out of crisis," said Shehbaz Sharif in JUI-F's protest in the capital. Bilawal said: "the country has failed and the economy is dead and there is not even liberty and freedom,". He said the democracy is under attack but they would continue thier struggle.