UrduPoint.com

PML-N, PPP Withdraw No Confidence Motion Against Parvez Elahi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PML-N, PPP withdraw no confidence motion against Parvez Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The PML-N and PPP leaders on Friday withdrew no confidence motion against PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

No confidence motion against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had been submitted on the last Monday.

The opposition leaders, headed by PML-N's Chief Whip Tahir Khalil Sindhu, reached the Punjab Assembly to withdraw their no-confidence motion, the PML-N sources said.

They said the parties consider it unnecessary after Elahi "ceased to be the chief minister" following his de-notification by Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman.

The application was formally received by Punjab Assembly Secretary Inayatullah Lak.

It is pertinent to mention here that no confidence motion against Punjab Assembly SpeakerMuhammad Sibtain Khan and Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi had not been withdrawn.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Governor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden ..

Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden trophy breaks internet

5 minutes ago
 LHC forms full bench to hear pleas about Imran Kha ..

LHC forms full bench to hear pleas about Imran Khan’s disqualification in Thos ..

24 minutes ago
 Reham Khan ties knot with Mirza Bilal

Reham Khan ties knot with Mirza Bilal

55 minutes ago
 JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank ..

JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank to offer INSTANT cashback on ..

2 hours ago
 Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibil ..

Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibility of Govt: PM

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.