PML-N, PPP withdraw no confidence motion against Parvez Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The PML-N and PPP leaders on Friday withdrew no confidence motion against PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

No confidence motion against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had been submitted on the last Monday.

The opposition leaders, headed by PML-N's Chief Whip Tahir Khalil Sindhu, reached the Punjab Assembly to withdraw their no-confidence motion, the PML-N sources said.

They said the parties consider it unnecessary after Elahi "ceased to be the chief minister" following his de-notification by Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman.

The application was formally received by Punjab Assembly Secretary Inayatullah Lak.

It is pertinent to mention here that no confidence motion against Punjab Assembly SpeakerMuhammad Sibtain Khan and Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi had not been withdrawn.