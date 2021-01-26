(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman had been left alone after open negation of his decisions by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, a senior leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Pakistan (JUI-P) on Tuesday.

He, in a statement, said Fazl had claimed having resignations of some legislators in his pocket, but alas! his pocket had been picked - consequently leaving him in the lurch, obviously by Maryam and Bilawal.

He said the rejection of PDM's decisions by Maryam Nawaz after Bilawal Bhutto was a veiled message to Maulana that both leading opposition parties had no more trust in him, expressing no confidence over the leadership of Fazl.

He said the decision of PML-N to participate in the upcoming Senate elections, following the announcement of PPP was conspicuous negation of the PDM's decisions as Maryam Safdar preferred her party's interests.

Those who wanted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership's resignations were now anxious to make their own entry in the same parliament, he said adding the leaders boasting to tender resignations from the assemblies had backtracked from their earlier stance.