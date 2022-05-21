PML-N preparing for next general elections: Minister

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, is preparing for next general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, is preparing for next general elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that announcement for general elections would be made at appropriate time.

Commenting on arrest of Sheerin Mezari in the federal capital, he said anti-corruption department apprehended Mezari over a land issue, which was registered sometime back for investigation. Commenting on increasing political temperature in the country, he said, we didn't have any fear of long march call given by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI). He said, the election commission would conduct the next elections in a free and transparent manner.