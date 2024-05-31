PML-N President Nawaz Sharif meets with Norwegian Ambassador

(@Abdulla99267510)

During the meeting, the mutual matters of bilateral interest were discussed, and issues related to further expanding relations between Pakistan and Norway were also discussed.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawwz (PML-N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday met with Norway’s Ambassador to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas.

PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistanis residing in Norway are a means of strengthening connections and increasing cooperation between the two countries.

He noted that both countries can enhance cooperation in various sectors including investment and trade.

The Norwegian Ambassador congratulated Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on being elected President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz . The PML-N President thanked the Norwegian Ambassador for his visit and good wishes.