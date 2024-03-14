PML-N Prioritizes Performance, Focuses On Punjab's Well-being: Ramesh
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 10:52 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ramesh Singh Arora on Thursday said that his party would involve everyone in addressing the country’s challenges and to protect basic rights of people
In an interview with a private news channel, Arora outlined the government's strategy that how to deliver the facilities to the citizens.
"Punjab will be now corruption-free, and our Primary objective is to serve the people of this province with the utmost dedication." he said.
"Our focus is crystal clear: performance," Singh declared.
Singh highlighted the government's proactive approach, with provincial ministers, including Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, actively engaging with citizens.
He added that "we are not confined to our offices, we are on the ground, visiting hospitals, schools, and addressing the needs of the people firsthand."
