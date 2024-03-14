Open Menu

PML-N Prioritizes Performance, Focuses On Punjab's Well-being: Ramesh

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 10:52 PM

PML-N prioritizes performance, focuses on Punjab's Well-being: Ramesh

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ramesh Singh Arora on Thursday said that his party would involve everyone in addressing the country’s challenges and to protect basic rights of people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ramesh Singh Arora on Thursday said that his party would involve everyone in addressing the country’s challenges and to protect basic rights of people.

In an interview with a private news channel, Arora outlined the government's strategy that how to deliver the facilities to the citizens.

"Punjab will be now corruption-free, and our Primary objective is to serve the people of this province with the utmost dedication." he said.

"Our focus is crystal clear: performance," Singh declared.

Singh highlighted the government's proactive approach, with provincial ministers, including Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, actively engaging with citizens.

He added that "we are not confined to our offices, we are on the ground, visiting hospitals, schools, and addressing the needs of the people firsthand."

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Swiss urged to use succession to boost women, envi ..

Swiss urged to use succession to boost women, environment at central bank

44 seconds ago
 50 years on, ex-Stasi officer goes on trial for mu ..

50 years on, ex-Stasi officer goes on trial for murder of Pole

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned about atrocities against ..

Pakistan deeply concerned about atrocities against people of Gaza

45 seconds ago
 Bilal Yaseen for formulating policy for coming whe ..

Bilal Yaseen for formulating policy for coming wheat procurement

3 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz led govt committed to ‘charter of eco ..

PM Shehbaz led govt committed to ‘charter of economy & reconciliation’: Tara ..

3 minutes ago
 President of Azerbaijan felicitates President Zard ..

President of Azerbaijan felicitates President Zardari

47 seconds ago
ATC adjourns hearing of Askari Tower attack trial ..

ATC adjourns hearing of Askari Tower attack trial till April 3

3 minutes ago
 Bitcoin not invented by computer scientist Wright: ..

Bitcoin not invented by computer scientist Wright: court

36 seconds ago
 SpaceX mega rocket lost in final phase of 'success ..

SpaceX mega rocket lost in final phase of 'successful' test flight

37 seconds ago
 Dutch edge towards technocratic government - witho ..

Dutch edge towards technocratic government - without Wilders as PM

49 seconds ago
 Dutch report urges 'mixed' government of politicia ..

Dutch report urges 'mixed' government of politicians and outsiders

38 seconds ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan