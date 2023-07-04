PML-N' priority to seek eligible names for interim set up: Talal ch

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior leader Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that his party under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was seeking eligible Names for interim setup for holding fair elections.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that elections will be held in the country upon the arrival of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, adding, PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif would personally lead the party's campaign soon.

He said Nawaz Sharif had made the PML-N a popular political party because of his vision for a prosperous Pakistan, adding that stabilizing Pakistan's economy was his top priority.

He claimed that only Nawaz Sharif has the capability to serve the nation in a better way.