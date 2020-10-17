PML-N promoting dangerous politics of maligning institutions: Raja Basharat

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat said in a special statement that while Nawaz Sharif was spewing poison against Pakistani forces, funeral prayers of 20 soldiers were being offered in the same time, who sacrificed their lives for the country in Waziristan and Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat said in a special statement that while Nawaz Sharif was spewing poison against Pakistani forces, funeral prayers of 20 soldiers were being offered in the same time, who sacrificed their lives for the country in Waziristan and Balochistan.

He said that Nawaz Sharif's speech was going to be celebrated as a happy wedding in our enemy country India.

Expressing concern, Raja Basharat said that PML-N was promoting a very dangerous trend in politics.

This dangerous game of PML-N was a conspiracy against national security, stability and economy.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had taken relief from the judiciary on the pretext of serious illness, so it was a matter of concern for the judiciary as well that a person who was unable to walk here, was now sitting in London and shouting on Pak Military forces with full vigour.

He criticized the opposition's rally and said that the failure of the PDM rally in Gujranwala has further strengthened Imran Khan's government.

The law minister said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman's addressed to the empty seats in the presence of the PML-N and PPP leadership.

He said that it was not appropriate for the opposition leaders to criticize the forces which have made innumerable sacrifices for the country. "It will not enable them to come in power, but other enemies of Pakistan, including India, are certainly feeling happy," he added.

He said that the opposition can not make the people fool so they should be patient for another three years.