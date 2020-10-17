PML-N promoting dangerous trend in politics by maligning institutions: Basharat

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare, Raja Basharat has said that Nawaz Sharif was spewing poison against institutions while at same time funeral prayers of 20 soldiers were being offered who sacrificed their lives for the country in Waziristan and Baluchistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare, Raja Basharat has said that Nawaz Sharif was spewing poison against institutions while at same time funeral prayers of 20 soldiers were being offered who sacrificed their lives for the country in Waziristan and Baluchistan.

Expressing concern, Raja Basharat said that PML-N was promoting a very dangerous trend in politics and said that Nawaz Sharif's speech was going to be celebrated as a happy wedding in our enemy country India, said a statement.

He said opposition is trying to create conspiracies against national security, stability and economy but they would never be succeeded.

He said that Mian Nawaz Sharif had taken relief from the judiciary on the pretext of serious illness, so it is a matter of concern that a person who was unable to walk here, is now sitting in London and shouting on Pak Military forces with full vigour.

He criticized the opposition's rally and said that the failure of the PDM rally in Gujranwala has further strengthened Imran Khan's government.

The law minister said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman's address from the empty seats was asking the PML-N and PPP leadership sitting on the stage where the gathering of millions people was?.

He said that it was not appropriate for the opposition leaders to criticize the forces which have made innumerable sacrifices for the country and which are the guarantors of national security and development.

"It will not enable them to come in power, but other enemies of Pakistan, including India, are certainly feeling happy." He advised the opposition that now the people of Pakistan are not going to be fooled by them so they should be patient for another three years.