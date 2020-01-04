PML-N, PTI wanted to overlook parliamentary procedure : Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said PTI and PML-N wanted to ignore parliamentary procedure in connection with army act bill.He tweeted "when I reached Islamabad PML-N and PTI had decided to get approve army act from both the houses of parliament with extending unconditional support to it.

Both the parties had decided to overlook the parliamentary norms and procedure and neither the bill will be provided to all members of assembly nor will it be sent to committee for seeing it.I am happy all the parties agreed on returning the bill to National Assembly committee.

This bill will go to Senate standing committee for review after all the rules and procedure are adhered to in both the houses of parliament.Bilawal said all the institutions behind taking away powers from parliament are asking us to legislate by accepting the parliamentary supremacy.

This is positive that parliament which has been kept dysfunctional for more than one year is ready to enact legislation.Bilawal Bhutto said these are vital achievement for those who have been struggling for democracy and supremacy of parliament.