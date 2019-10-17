UrduPoint.com
PML-N Punjab Chapter Meeting Held

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:06 PM

A organising meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab chapter was held at Model Town here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :A organising meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab chapter was held at Model Town here on Thursday.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Secretary General Punjab Sardar Awais Leghari and Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar.

Matters related to re-organization of the party and the mass contact movement came under discussion during the meeting.

Divisional office-bearers were assigned different duties by the leadership.

Additional General Secretary Punjab Zeshan Rafique, Vice Presidents Saira Afzal Tarar, Rana Mashood Ahmed, Muhammad Manshaullah Butt and Saud Majeed also attended the meeting.

