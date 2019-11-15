PML-N Punjab chapter meets

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:52 PM

A meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab chapter was held here at Model Town on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab chapter was held here at Model Town on Friday.

Party representatives from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Gujranwala divisions participated in the meeting.

Among the party leaders, General Secretary PML-N Punjab Sardar Awais Leghari, Azma Bukhari, Nadeem Kamran, Manshaullah Butt, Saira Afzal Tarar, Zeeshan Rafiq, Samiullah Khan and others attended the meeting.

At the outset of the meeting, special prayers were held for early recovery of ailing party leader Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting reviewed party restructuring whereas it also sought recommendations to fill vacant posts in the party.

