PML-N Punjab leadership discusses party reorganisation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab chapter was held at the Party's Model Town office, here on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by President PML-N Punjab Rana Snaullah.

General Secretary Sardar Awais Leghari, and other leaders including Rana Mashhood, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Malik Nadeem Kamram and Azma Bukhari also attended the meeting.

Matters related to re-organisation of the party and mass contact movement came under discussion during the meeting.

The PML-N divisional office-bearers were assigned different duties by the leadership.