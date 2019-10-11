UrduPoint.com
PML-N Punjab Parliamentary Party Meets

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

PML-N Punjab parliamentary party meets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :A parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab was held here on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Rana Muhammad Iqbal which discussed political situation and parliamentary affairs in the Punjab Assembly.

Later, briefing the media, PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari said that the meeting had decided to resign from the standing committees of the Punjab Assembly as a protest.

She said that the meeting also discussed non issuing of production orders of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

It also decided that the issue would be taken up again in the Friday session of the Punjab Assembly, she added.

