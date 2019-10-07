UrduPoint.com
PML-N Punjab's Parliamentary Committee Meets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:56 PM

A meeting of the parliamentary committee of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab was held here in Model Town on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting of the parliamentary committee of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab was held here in Model Town on Monday.

PML-N Punjab senior leader Rana Iqbal presided over the meeting, which was also attended by Waris Kahlu, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Uzma Bukhari, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Zeeshan Rafique, Samiullah Khan, Chaudhry Iqbal Gujjar, Attaullah Tarar and others.

During the meeting, the PML-N Punjab leadership called for issuance of production orders of Leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz and MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique.

