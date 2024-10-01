PML-N Put Country On Right Track: Minister
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) put the country on right track and was moving towards economic stability.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government’s foremost priority was to take the country out of the economic quagmire and take it on the path of development.
“Today, the economic index is positive and the country is on the path of development,” he added.
He further said that inflation is in single digits, tax collection targets were being met successfully.
Answering a question he said that the parliament was trying to legislate for public welfare.
Legislation was the prerogative of Parliament which is being exercised for the betterment of the people, he added.
He further said that impending constitutional amendments will provide quick and immediate justice to the people.
Recent Stories
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow
Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story
No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PYCA organized awareness workshop in Quetta2 minutes ago
-
HQM seeks commissioner’s intervention to end strike2 minutes ago
-
847 students graduated from RWU2 minutes ago
-
ACS Rabbani for preservation of city's historical sites, cultural heritage12 minutes ago
-
Annular solar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan: PMD12 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt implements steps to combat extremism, radicalisation: CM Murad12 minutes ago
-
Alumni executive forum holds inaugural meeting at UoS12 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh12 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker urges Muslim Ummah to unite, promote Islam's true message globally12 minutes ago
-
Ten arrested, weapons recovered22 minutes ago
-
Special counter establishes for license of rickshaw drivers22 minutes ago
-
ACT Alliance urges govt to fix Tax Tracking System32 minutes ago