PML-N put country on right track: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) put the country on right track and was moving towards economic stability.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government’s foremost priority was to take the country out of the economic quagmire and take it on the path of development.

“Today, the economic index is positive and the country is on the path of development,” he added.

He further said that inflation is in single digits, tax collection targets were being met successfully.

Answering a question he said that the parliament was trying to legislate for public welfare.

Legislation was the prerogative of Parliament which is being exercised for the betterment of the people, he added.

He further said that impending constitutional amendments will provide quick and immediate justice to the people.