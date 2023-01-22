PML-N putting country back on track: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nazaw (PML-N) was rendering sacrifices just to put the country back on track.

Talking to a private media channel, he said Imran Khan left the PM House after lying landmines for the new government. The nation was paying the price of incompetent Imran in the shape of burgeoning inflation, he said.

Javed Latif further said PML-N took a principled decision for the survival of Pakistan at a political cost. Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on flimsy grounds just to pave the way for others. "Nawaz Sharif sacrificed for the nation and the state three times," he said.

The minister said PML-N was ready for the elections and wanted that they should be held on time. "With the announcement of the election schedule in both provinces, Nawaz Sharif will announce his return," he added.