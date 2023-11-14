Open Menu

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif Reaches Quetta To Strengthen His Party In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived in Quetta on his maiden visit after his return from abroad ahead of the upcoming general elections.

He was accompanied by former PM and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and other leaders.

The Provincial President and General Secretary of PML-N received their leadership.

During his visit, the PML-N Supremo would talk with various political leaders of Balochistan.

He will also attend an event where leaders and several former parliamentarians of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) are expected to join the PML-N.

Former Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has also called on Nawaz Sharif along with his group to join PML-N.

