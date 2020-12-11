UrduPoint.com
PML-N Rally Causes Traffic Problems In City

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Severe traffic gridlock was witnessed on important thoroughfares in provincial capital including its main arteries due to rally of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ):Severe traffic gridlock was witnessed on important thoroughfares in provincial capital including its main arteries due to rally of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, on Thursday.

Traffic jam was observed on both tracks of Ferozpur Road from Canal Bank to Mozang, link roads including Queens Road, Shadman, Ichhra, Thokar Niaz Baig and other areas as number of party workers gathered to welcome their leaders.

The bumper to bumper traffic at a snail's pace was witnessed on the roads and citizens faced a lot of inconvenience.

City Traffic Police Lahore deployed extra-force on the occasion and tried to maintain the flow of traffic by diverting it to adjacent roads.

During the rally, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz also addressed to the party workers at various points set up by the local leaders.

It was pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would hold a gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13 (Sunday).

