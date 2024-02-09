PML-N Rashad Khan Wins PK-28 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 09:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Rashad Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-28, Shangla-I by securing 17,172 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an independent candidate Shaukat Ali who bagged 11,873 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 32.41 per cent.
Recent Stories
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
Golf: Qatar Masters scores
Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JUI-P Ghulam Dastagir Badeni wins PB-34 election3 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s M. Arif Khan Mehar wins PS-8 election3 minutes ago
-
Malik Asad Ali of PML-N wins PP-160 election13 minutes ago
-
Independent Muhammad Zahir Shah wins PK-57 election23 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Abdur Razzaq Raja wins PS-86 election23 minutes ago
-
Taj Ali wins NA-225 election23 minutes ago
-
Independent Muhammad Naeem wins PK-10 election23 minutes ago
-
Independent Rashad Khan wins PK-28 election23 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Sardar Abid wins PS-5 election33 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Ishfaq Ahmed wins PK-89 election33 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Faryal Talpur wins PS-10 election33 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Taj Muhammad wins PS-71 election33 minutes ago