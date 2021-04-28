UrduPoint.com
PML-N Reacts After Startling Revelations Of Former FIA DG

Wed 28th April 2021

PML-N reacts after startling revelations of former FIA DG  

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and its vice-president Maryam Nawaz have former DG FIA Bashir Memon has exposed prime minister Imran Khan and his government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2021) After surprising revelations of former DG FIA Bashir Memon, PML-N leadership has given its reaction, saying that the present regime has badly been exposed.

Taking to Twitter, PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said revelation by former DG FIA is endorsement of what he has been saying for a long time.

He said NAB-Niazi nexus had been out to make forged cases against the PML-N and put its leaders behind the bars.

He wrote: “The startling revelations by former DG FIA have endorsed what I have been saying for a long time: there is an unmistakable NAB-Niazi nexus that has been out to make forged cases against the PMLN & put its leaders behind bars. The farce stands exposed,”.

On other hand, Maryam Nawaz says that Nawaz Sharif is a brave man and he was intentionally targeted but revelations by Bashir Memon has exposed what she says PTI government.

“The entire nation has now come to know that this regime has been exposed and that it has intentionally been targeting PML-N and its leaders,” said Maryam Nawaz.

“They used state institutions for fake cases after stealing public votes. People have come to know how Imran Khan is misusing PM house,” she added.

Former DG FIA Bashir Memon revealed in a tv program last night that he was asked to lodge terrorism cases against Maryam Nawaz and also book other PML-N leaders. The former DG also claimed that he was asked to lodge case against Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa before filing of reference against him.

