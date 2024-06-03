PML-N ready for dialogue on national interest: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Sunday that while the party was open to dialogue with the opposition, they will not go to the opposition's doorstep to plead for it.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that any dialogue must be unconditional and focused on the greater interest of the country.

He stated, "For political and economic stability, for the wider interest of Pakistan, we want all political parties to agree on a minimum agenda. Let's move forward together and get the country out of this quagmire."

He expressed disappointment over what he sees as the Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI)'s lack of commitment to democratic values and traditions.

Despite extending an invitation for dialogue, Siddiqui clarified those legal proceedings against PTI founder will continue according to the law.