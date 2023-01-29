UrduPoint.com

PML-N Ready For Election; Nawaz Sharif To Return Soon: Muqam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2023 | 10:40 PM

PML-N ready for election; Nawaz Sharif to return soon: Muqam

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture, Engineer Amir Muqam here on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers were ready for elections every time and hinted that Nawaz Sharif would soon return to Pakistan.

Muqam was addressing the party workers at Sangota in Swat.

He said the objective of PML-N politics is to provide uniform services to the masses.

Work on gas projects worth billions of rupees were launched, and he was pleased to see work on Alam Ganj and Dakork bridges after four years.

Muqam said he was well aware of the price hike, adding PML-N has joined a coalition government to uplift the country.

