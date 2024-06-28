PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) PML-N Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan on Friday said that his party had expressed willingness to talk with PTI leaders to remove the political impasse.

Dialogue is the only way to address all the issues and for this, we should choose the parliamentary forum to discuss the public interest matters, he said while talking to private news channel.

He said that the PML-N had asked PTI last regime on many occasions to sit together for upholding the Charter of Democracy(CoD).

He further said that the CoD was the only solution to bring political stability in the country. Imran’s party leader always ignored the humble request of PML-N, he added.

Allied parties and the PML-N joined hand together to restore the weak economy of Pakistan after forming the coalition government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, he said.

In reply to a question about opposition, he said it was tragic that PTI during running the previous government always tried to create anarchy and spreading chaos in the country. The PTI supporters and leaders had found involved in attacking on the national institutions, he said adding that PTI members had to face court cases due to May 9, Mayhem. Despite many reservations with PTI, he said we are ready to hold talks with Imran’s party in the largest interest of the country.