PML-N Ready To Hold Unconditional Talks With Political Parties: Rana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2024 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, was ready to hold unconditional talks with political parties including PTI.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI should change the stubborn attitude for making the talks fruitful.

PM Shehbaz Sharif had also given statement in the assembly for unconditional talks with political parties, he added.

Commenting on Achakzai offer for talks, he said, we have made conversation with Mehmood Achakzai and that the leader also want to move forward.

He said that PTI should change the behavior so that talks could be made in a proper manner.

The PML-N believes in democracy and dialogue to settle down the political issues, he added.

