PML-N Ready To Take Allies On Board, Talal Ch

Published August 01, 2023

PML-N ready to take allies on board, Talal ch

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior leader Talal Chaudhry Tuesday said that senior leadership is ready to take all allies on board before reaching a final decision over the matters of caretaker setup.

Pakistan Muslim League-N always believed in democracy and has always tried to strengthen the rule of law in the country, he said while talking to a Private news channel.

Proposals from the coalition parties would also come under discussion, he added.

Replying to a query, he replied that it was the beauty of the democracy that if any political party has a difference of opinion with each other, adding, the caretaker prime minister should be a neutral and non-controversial figure to ensure that the election results are accepted by all.

He also stated that the next elections could not be delayed for any reason and final decision on selecting the name of the interim prime minister would be made after the consensus of coalition parties.

To another question, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), is bound to follow the Constitution and conduct general elections 2023 in a transparent manner.

