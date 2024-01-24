Open Menu

PML-N Real Representative Of People: Candidate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and candidate for PP-47 constituency Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has said the PML-N is real representative of the people of Pakistan.

Addressing a PML-N women convention in Toheed Town on Tuesday night, he said the history was witness that whenever power was given to Mian Nawaz Sharif, the common man became prosperous. He said to deal with challenges like inflation and unemployment, the PML-N leadership had given a manifesto and Nawaz Sharif would implement that manifesto after becoming the prime minister.

Former Member National Assembly (MNA) Begum Musarrat Asif Khawaja, former MPA Begum Gulnaz Shujaat, City President PML-N Nusrat Jamshed, former Chairman Mianapura Mehr Zulfiqar and Begum Shahina Mushtaq Mir were also present.

