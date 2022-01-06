PML-N registered as private company in US, UK: Farrukh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of being registered as a private limited company in the United States and the United Kingdom

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of being registered as a private limited company in the United States and the United Kingdom.

"The PML-N has been registered in the UK as a limited company, while another in America as USA LLC. The party should explain as to how much funding it received from abroad," the minister tweeted.

He also shared that the companies registered in the US and UK bore numbers, 6521 and 9781563, respectively.