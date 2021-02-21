PML-N rejected by Daska voters despite using tactics to manipulate bye-polls: Dar

DASKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :PTI leader Usman Dar Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was rejected by the voters in the Daska bye-election, which had used every tactic to manipulate the polls.

The mafias had been exposed in the NA-75 Daska, who should now accept the public decision against them, he said while addressing a news conference.

He requested the Chief Election Commissioner to announce the results as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate had won the NA-75 seat with a margin of 7,827 votes.

He said he had come there on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to congratulate the PTI workers, who had got their candidate elected by fully participating in the voting process.

Usman Dar said he had asked the PML-N leadership to visit the family of deceased workers, who had lost their lives on the polling day in Daska, but they probably did not realize their moral responsibility in that regard.

The PTI leaders attended the funeral prayers of martyred workers and also expressed solidarity with their families, he added.

He said the PML-N leadership had levelled baseless allegations, but they could not present even a single evidence of rigging in the election. Had the PTI the government machinery in the by-elections, then why its candidates were defeated in other Constituencies, he asked.

Usman Dar said first time in the country, an election was held in which there was no interference from the government, which was working to bring transparency in the electoral process. He alleged, "Rana Sanaullah had attacked the polling station with armed goons and created unrest in the area." He created a situation in Daska like that of the Model Town tragedy.

Rana Sanaullah was the mastermind of the gory Model Town, incident which had taken place during the PML-N's last government in Punjab, he added.