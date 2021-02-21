UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Rejected By Daska Voters Despite Using Tactics To Manipulate Bye-polls: Dar

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 10:40 PM

PML-N rejected by Daska voters despite using tactics to manipulate bye-polls: Dar

DASKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :PTI leader Usman Dar Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was rejected by the voters in the Daska bye-election, which had used every tactic to manipulate the polls.

The mafias had been exposed in the NA-75 Daska, who should now accept the public decision against them, he said while addressing a news conference.

He requested the Chief Election Commissioner to announce the results as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate had won the NA-75 seat with a margin of 7,827 votes.

He said he had come there on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to congratulate the PTI workers, who had got their candidate elected by fully participating in the voting process.

Usman Dar said he had asked the PML-N leadership to visit the family of deceased workers, who had lost their lives on the polling day in Daska, but they probably did not realize their moral responsibility in that regard.

  The PTI leaders attended the funeral prayers of martyred workers and also expressed solidarity with their families, he added.

He said the PML-N leadership had levelled baseless allegations, but they could not present even a single evidence of rigging in the election.  Had the PTI the government machinery in the by-elections, then why its candidates were defeated in other Constituencies, he asked.

Usman Dar said first time in the country, an election was held in which there was no interference from the government, which was working to bring transparency in the electoral process.     He alleged, "Rana Sanaullah had attacked the polling station with armed goons and created unrest in the area." He created a situation in Daska like that of the Model Town tragedy.

Rana Sanaullah was the mastermind of the gory Model Town, incident which had taken place during the PML-N's last government in Punjab, he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rana SanaUllah Visit Daska Sunday Moral Family From Government NA-75

Recent Stories

ADNOC outlines technology leadership ambition at f ..

45 minutes ago

IDEX 2021 a leading global gathering for a hopeful ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh PM&#039;s note

1 hour ago

Tawazun inks multiple agreements with Saab at IDEX ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler approves AED500 mn for sanitation de ..

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens Gulfood 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.