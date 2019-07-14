UrduPoint.com
PML-N Rejects Daily Mail’s Report, Terms It Baseless

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 21 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 04:15 PM

PML-N rejects Daily Mail’s report, terms it baseless

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb says, "It is a planted story. Daily Mail’s reporter came to Pakistan upon Prime Minister Imran Khan’s direction"

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 14th July, 2019) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has rejected British publication Daily Mail’s report that former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif looted foreign aid money.

The Sharif family, already facing charges of corruption and money laundering, had got a serious blow from the United Kingdom with the British investigators believing that Shahbaz Sharif and his family had embezzled millions of Pounds from £500 million aid given to his government in Punjab.

Rejecting the allegations made in the report, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb termed it baseless and part of propaganda campaign.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, she said, “It is a planted story. Daily Mail’s reporter came to Pakistan upon Prime Minister Imran Khan’s direction.

Showing pictures of the reporter’s meeting, she said, “Shahzad Akbar met the reporter in Islamabad while Imran Khan met him in Bani Gala.”

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the government is lying to the nation all day.

The first five paragraphs of the report acknowledges Shehbaz Sharif’ performance and projects as chief minister, she said.

She said that the report does not quote any official report of British government, adding that it a conspiracy of Imran Khan.

The PML-N spokesperson said that the real report is about 18 fake accounts of Imran Khan that he is afraid of, adding that the actual coming from Britain is about embezzlement and money laundering of billions by Imran Khan.

