PML-N rejects Senate resolution, says elections will be held as per schedule

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the PML-N leader, accuses the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of attempting to evade elections, citing their initial approach to the Lahore High Court for this purpose.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that Nawaz Sharif, a three-time prime minister, never experienced a fair electoral playing field, making a clear allusion to his exclusion from the elections in 2002, 2008, and 2018.

Continuing her argument about a level playing field, Marriyum highlighted the PTI chairman's court relief and recalled the cordial exchange between the orchestrator of the May 9 violence and the then Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial in the Supreme Court.

She expressed these words while talking to the reporters outside the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore on Saturday.

The former Federal minister criticized the PTI for supporting a Senate resolution passed a day earlier, advocating the postponement of the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.

Emphasizing the necessity of elections for Pakistan and its people, she asserted that they would not permit anyone to evade the electoral process.

The PML-N leader asserted that the public identified those responsible for the May 9 attacks and would entrust Pakistan to those who supported the May 28 nuclear tests conducted by the Nawaz Sharif government in 1998. She suggested invoking Article 6 against those elements.

Dismissing claims of unjust rejection of PTI candidates' nomination papers, she labeled it as propaganda and lies aimed at gaining sympathy. Marriyum informed reporters that the PML-N was fully prepared for the elections, being the first party to release a candidate list, including Names from Balochistan.

Marriyum also criticized the former PTI chairman for an article in the Economist, where he discussed "farce" elections, inflation, and claimed to have "saved" Pakistan from "default." She argued that the PTI, not the PML-N-led coalition government, had pushed Pakistan toward default, and rising prices were a consequence of PTI policies.