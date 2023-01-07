PML-N rejuvenating according to modern requirements: Mohammad Zubair

Mohammad Zubair, spokesperson for PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, on Saturday said in the run-up to the next general elections, the PML-N leadership was contemplating rejuvenating the party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Mohammad Zubair, spokesperson for PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, on Saturday said in the run-up to the next general elections, the PML-N leadership was contemplating rejuvenating the party.

Talking to a private media channel, the former Sindh governor said there was no possibility of early elections; the general elections would be held in October 2023.

He said that party posts of PML-N were given based on popularity and Maryam Nawaz is Pakistan's most popular leader, so her appointment as senior vice president and chief organizer was on merit.

The PML-N leader further claimed that Maryam's new role will help the party widen its support base beyond its traditional old-school voters.

Answering the query of whether Junaid Safdar was making an entry into the political arena, Muhammad Zubair denied any such claims, saying that Junaid had clarified he was not entering politics.