PML-N Reluctant To Resign From Lower House: Vowda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vowda on Monday said that majority members of Pakistan Muslim League-N, were not in favour of resigning from the lower house but few party leaders could choose the option.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan Peoples Party did not take any decision for quitting from the assemblies. The Opposition parties were using pressure tactics to remove the head of the ruling party, he stated. Imran Khan, he said was an honest leader of Pakistan who wanted to remove the name of the country from grey list of financial action task force (FATF). The prime minister had a strong wish to take the country forward in all sectors, he added.

The political parties representing the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), were working against the leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to get rid of corruption and money laundering cases, he stated.

The ruling party, he said did not have any pressure of Opposition's public meeting being organized to derail the system. Commenting on Maryam Nawaz, he said:"No one in the party is carrying the narrative of Nawaz Sharif except Maryam Safdar." In reply to a question about PPP leaders, he said that the political party had failed to change the fate of the people of Sindh.

