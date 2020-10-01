PML-N rendered NAB ineffective to protect PPP corruption: Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had rendered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ineffective in its tenure just to protect the corruption of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had rendered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ineffective in its tenure just to protect the corruption of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that the opposition had started hue and cry and was trying to politicise the process of accountability because now NAB had started working independently and bringing their corruption of billions to the limelight.

He said that the opposition had started hatching conspiracies for making national institutions controversial.

The minister said that the opposition was not even hesitating to compromise the national security, but their nefarious designs would be foiled.

He said that the nation had given a mandate to Prime Minister Imran Khan for eradication of corruption and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would expose the corrupt elements of the country at every cost.

Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that those who looted billions from national exchequer did not deserve any leniency and the PTI government would bring such symbols of corruption to justice.

He said that there was a disturbance in the camp of the opposition as they were fully aware that they would have to give answers over their corruption and embezzlement.