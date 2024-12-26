PML-N Represents True Voice Of People: Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stands as the nation's largest political party and the true voice of the country.
This was stated by Punjab Minister for Zakat and Ushr Rana Munawar Ghous while talking to APP on Thursday. He said the people of Pakistan recognise PML-N as their authentic representative. He lauded the government's efforts to transform Pakistan according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
"The government’s initiatives for the nation, democracy, and public welfare are acknowledged by the entire nation," Munawar said, adding that critics of government performance should first reflect on their own shortcomings.
He highlighted that PML-N had consistently implemented record-breaking projects aimed at the welfare of people.
The provincial minister expressed confidence in the long-term success of the coalition government under Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), stating, "Though some of the government’s decisions may seem tough in the short term, their far-reaching positive impacts would soon become evident, even to our critics."
PML-N represents true voice of people: minister
