PML-N respects court decisions: Uzma Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari on Monday said that PML-N always respected court decisions.

Talking to a private news channel, she said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left the prime minister's office due to verdicts of the court and added that all the party's leaders had honoured the judiciary and its decisions.

Bukhari said that the incumbent government wants to hold elections in a transparent manner and "for this, the period of October is suitable for achieving positive results".

She said that process of the census was near completion and organizing elections with fresh data would help resolve many issues.