UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Responsible For Clashes Outside NAB Office, Punjab Law Minister

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:33 PM

PML-N responsible for clashes outside NAB office, Punjab Law Minister

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat says it is PML-N who planned this hooliganism outside the NAB office to stop inquiry against its leader Maryam Nawaz in illegal transfer of 200 acre land

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2020) Punjab government held Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) responsible for violent clashes between police and the party workers outside the National Accountability Bureau Office in Lahore on Tuesday.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that it was PML-N who planned this hooliganism outside the NAB office to stop inquiry against its leader Maryam Nawaz in illegal transfer of 200 acre land.

He was addressing a press conference along with Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan.

The law minister said that Maryam Nawaz was due before the anti-graft body for explanation about illegal transfer of 200 acres land in Raiwind. But it was very shameful to come there in convoy and with party workers.

“The stones used in the clashes were brought there by the PML-N leader’s security staff,” said Raja Basharat, pointing out that the security vehicles were laden with stones.

He said PML-N could go any length to exert pressure on the institutions and today’s attack on NAB office and police revived its 1998 attack on the Supreme Court.

Maryam Nawaz was violating his bail granted earlier by the court, he said, adding that the media exposed the real face of the PML-N.

Chohan talking to media also came hard on the PML-N, saying Maryam followed his family tradition of attacking the institutions.

He claimed that the stone pelters were hired by the PML-N itself, adding that they were given money for the work last night at Nawaz Sharif’s Jati Umrah residence.

The information minister termed the act as Maryam’s suicide attack on politics of his family member including former Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

He added that the whole PML-N based on treason.

PTI government believed in rule of law, he stated, pointing out that strict action would be taken against those involved in challenging the state writ. “It is for the first time in NAB’s 30 years that it came under attack,” he remarked.

Maryam Nawaz addressing the media said that police fired tear gas and pelted stones. I could have gotten head injury in the incident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Shahbaz Sharif Raiwind Suicide Attack Supreme Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police National Accountability Bureau Information Minister Osama Bin Laden Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law Minister Vehicles Money Gas Muslim Family Media Government Court Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

RTA explores cooperation with French Keolis Group

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches ‘Ta ..

5 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre highlights mid-2020 ac ..

20 minutes ago

Modon Properties signs long-term lease agreement w ..

20 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

27 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.