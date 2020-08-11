PML-N responsible for clashes outside NAB office, Punjab Law Minister

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2020) Punjab government held Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) responsible for violent clashes between police and the party workers outside the National Accountability Bureau Office in Lahore on Tuesday.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that it was PML-N who planned this hooliganism outside the NAB office to stop inquiry against its leader Maryam Nawaz in illegal transfer of 200 acre land.

He was addressing a press conference along with Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan.

The law minister said that Maryam Nawaz was due before the anti-graft body for explanation about illegal transfer of 200 acres land in Raiwind. But it was very shameful to come there in convoy and with party workers.

“The stones used in the clashes were brought there by the PML-N leader’s security staff,” said Raja Basharat, pointing out that the security vehicles were laden with stones.

He said PML-N could go any length to exert pressure on the institutions and today’s attack on NAB office and police revived its 1998 attack on the Supreme Court.

Maryam Nawaz was violating his bail granted earlier by the court, he said, adding that the media exposed the real face of the PML-N.

Chohan talking to media also came hard on the PML-N, saying Maryam followed his family tradition of attacking the institutions.

He claimed that the stone pelters were hired by the PML-N itself, adding that they were given money for the work last night at Nawaz Sharif’s Jati Umrah residence.

The information minister termed the act as Maryam’s suicide attack on politics of his family member including former Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

He added that the whole PML-N based on treason.

PTI government believed in rule of law, he stated, pointing out that strict action would be taken against those involved in challenging the state writ. “It is for the first time in NAB’s 30 years that it came under attack,” he remarked.

Maryam Nawaz addressing the media said that police fired tear gas and pelted stones. I could have gotten head injury in the incident.