PML-N Responsible For Irregularities In PIA, PSM, Railways: Vawda

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:52 PM

PML-N responsible for irregularities in PIA, PSM, Railways: Vawda

Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faisal Vawda on Tuesday said that last government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, and Pakistan Peoples Party were responsible for irregularities in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and Pakistan Railways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faisal Vawda on Tuesday said that last government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, and Pakistan Peoples Party were responsible for irregularities in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and Pakistan Railways.

Out of the way inductions in PIA, PSM and Pakistan Railways had damaged the national economy, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Opposition had always worked for personal interests, he said adding that PTI government under the leadership of Imran Khan was making all out efforts for the welfare of the masses.

This is the difference between PTI and Opposition, he remarked.

Vawda suggested that Opposition parties should wait for next general elections.

He made it clear that no one was allowed to use Pakistani soil for illegal purpose.

Criticizing Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said the last government of PML-N had extended support to USA regarding bases for aircraft.

