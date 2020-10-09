UrduPoint.com
PML-N Responsible For Its Problems: Raja Basharat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:30 PM

PML-N responsible for its problems: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Friday criticized the PML-N in the Punjab Assembly session, saying that not only this House but the entire government was a witness that when Panama case came up, it was Nawaz Sharif's government.

The PML-N government was in power when decisions came against Nawaz Sharif and he was disqualified, the minister added.

He said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi continued to enjoy the post of Prime Minister for a year, why he could not bring justice to his leader. He challenged the opposition to disprove the allegations made by a private channel's anchor Arshad Sharif in his programme yesterday.

Responding to the outcry over Shahbaz Sharif's arrest, the Law minister said that Shahbaz Sharif himself withdrew his pre-arrest bail application, surrendered to the court and then was arrested by the NAB.

He called on the opposition to come up with a unanimous resolution in which the armed forces would be paid tribute for their sacrifices and remarkable services. He clarified that the judiciary and the armed forces of Pakistan had nothing to do with politics.

"What our leader Imran Khan has repeatedly called you a thief has also proved that you are a thief," Raja Basharat said.

He said, "It is also our duty to find out the reasons about inflation."He said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi left the province with a surplus of Rs 100 billion while the PTI government inherited a bounce check of Rs 50 billion. "We also repaid your debts and pulled the economy out of the 'ICU'," he maintained.

