PML-N Responsible For Making Country Bankrupt: Shibli Faraz

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:38 PM

PML-N responsible for making country bankrupt: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday held Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership responsible for destroying the national institutions and making the economy fragile by the corrupt practices, besides making Pakistan bankrupt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday held Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership responsible for destroying the national institutions and making the economy fragile by the corrupt practices, besides making Pakistan bankrupt.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N had always presented blurred figures of country's economic targets.

The minister said the national exports had decreased while the current account deficit increased during the previous government's tenure. But due to hectic efforts of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) the current account deficit decreased from $20 billion to $3 billion. He said the government was trying to bridge the gap between exports and imports as well as increasing the remittances to the country.

He said PML-N leadership had failed to provide evidence regarding the Evan Fields property, adding there were a lot of contradictions in the statements of Nawaz Sharif's family about their property.

He said Nawaz League had destroyed the country but increased his property abroad, adding whenever a difficult time came on them they had always got the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Shibli Faraz said PML-N had been divided in groups adding the Dollar prices were artificially controlled during the PML-N tenure.

Replying to a question, he said Nawaz Sharif should return and face the cases which were registered against him as it was his moral responsibility otherwise the government would take legal action for his return.

He said Nawaz Sharif went abroad on medical grounds but he was not admitted to any hospital there for medical treatment. Instead he was enjoying his life in London, he added.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif had given guarantee for his elder brother Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, he said.

He said PML-N leadership considered themselves above the law but it was their wrong perception as no one was above the law.

