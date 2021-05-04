UrduPoint.com
PML-N Responsible For Promoting Corruption In Pakistan: Shibli Faraz

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

PML-N responsible for promoting corruption in Pakistan: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz on Monday blamed the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, for promoting corruption in Pakistan.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the leaders of PML-N have been ruled the country for many years. He said that these political leaders were responsible to damage the economy and the Currency as well. The PML-N government had been involved in damaging the exports also, he added. The ruling party was facing challenges in different sectors due to weak policies and lethargic attitude of the previous regime of PML-N, he remarked.

Corruption, he said, is a national issue and the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was making all out efforts to quell the menace from the society. Appreciating the role of present leadership, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honestleader of Pakistan and he has taken bold steps for carry forward accountability against the corrupt politicians. Replying to a question about absconders of PML-N, he said Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar, should return the native country for facing the corruption cases.

