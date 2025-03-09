Open Menu

PML-N Restores CPEC, ML-1 Project To Boost Economy: Hanif Abbasi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Federal Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi on Sunday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has revived the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) through hard work and a clear vision. 

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaaf (PTI) government stopped CPEC overnight.

He claimed that PTI halted every project that could contribute to economic growth. 

He said that as part of CPEC’s restoration, nine industrial zones are being developed through which the industrial revolution is about to begin.

 

The minister added that ML-1 will help Pakistan take full advantage of its location in regional economic corridors, leading to long-term economic stability and growth.

Replying to a query about railway issues, he said that Pakistan Railways has great potential, which will be used to tackle challenges and turn them into opportunities.

He added that issues like train schedules, fares, cargo services, and encroached railway land will be addressed through effective policies.

