PML-N Revolting Against Democratic System To Save Corruption: Dr Gill
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill Tuesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had revolted against the democratic system to save its corruption.
The whole nation had rejected the narrative of PML-N leadership against national institutions especially judiciary and armed forces, he said talking to a private news channel.
He said the PML-N had done massive corruption during its previous regimes in various projects including motorway, metro-bus and orange line train etcetera.
Dr Gill said in the past, the PML-N always had come into power through backdoor channels, adding it had not worked for the welfare and development of the country and masses.