'PML-N ruined police culture': Raja Basharat; 47 Demands for Grants worth 1.84 trillion passes by PA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat on Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) was responsible for destroying police culture in the province and it used police for its vested interests.

Responding to the police criticism by the opposition members during the Punjab Assembly session at a local hotel, he said during its decade long regime in Punjab PML-N used police for duty at their residences, adding that it did not give funds to the police stations.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly session started one hour 23 minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 p.m. Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired the session which marked the first phase of the approval of budget 2020-21. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present in the House.

The first phase of passing the Punjab budget was completed as 47 Demands for Grants worth rupees 1.84 trillion were passed in Punjab Assembly while all cut motions moved by the opposition members were rejected courtesy the guillotine.

The Law Minister said the Punjab government under Usman Buzdar had decided to provide new vehicles to Punjab Police – while it was former Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi who had sanctioned vehicles to the police during his tenure -, adding that the government would make 5000 new recruitments in Punjab.

About the arrest of opposition leader in Punjab Assmebly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, he said it was not Punjab police but the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which arrested Hamza Shaehbaz, adding that it was not justified to put every blame on the police force.

"Police is not to blame for killing innocent women and youth in point-blank range in Model Town tragedy but it is PML-N government which ordered the killing", he said.

He regretted the fact that critics did not think about police which always put itself in the line of fire, adding that the policemen were fighting coronavirus pandemic even the doctors.

Addressing the chair, the Law Minister said the opposition must think before it hurled criticism at others, adding that the policemen presented themselves for duty two hours before the start of the Punjab Assembly sessions.

The Law Minister said the PTI-led government had controlled the crime rate in mere two years, adding that government's two-year performance was better than PML-N's 10 year rule. He said, "Getting an FIR registered with the police was an uphill task during the PML-N regime but, today, FIR is registered instantly in the police stations", adding that the PTI government had raised investigation budget for the police so that the public could get justice easily.

Raja Basharat said the government had released funds for renovation of police stations besides the establishment of Model Police Stations in the province.

Provincial Education Minister Dr. Murad Raas said PML-N government played havoc with the education system during its 10-year rule in the province, adding that the PML-N government turned schools in the province English Medium unwisely which promoted rote-learning among children.

PML-N government set up the last Primary school in the province in 2015 while the PTI government was all set to establish 100 new primary schools in Lahore, he added. He said the government had decided to start 100 new IT labs, 110 model schools and 400 new libraries, adding that 1227 schools had been upgraded in the province so far.

"The PTI government has introduced free mobile app for teacher transfers in the province which would help eliminate corruption of 2.5 billion rupees in the name of teacher transfer", he told the House.

Murad Raas said student drop-out rate after primary was 70 percent during the PML-N regime, adding that 22000 students were brought back to schools under the Afternoon Pilot Program by the School Education Department.

Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid, while speaking at the floor of the House, said the Punjab government had conducted 450,000 tests of the coronavirus suspected patients besides screening of 350,000 person in the province.

Yasmin Rashid said 50 percent of the posts were lying vacant in the Health department when the PTI government took over from the Shehbaz Sharif, adding that the government had made more than 28,000 recruitments on merit during the past two years.

Responding to PML-N MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique's remarks in the House, the Minister said, "Did PML-N government of Shehbaz Sharif, during its 10-year rule, complete the previous projects of the PML-Q government", adding that the blame of ignoring PML-N projects was unjustified.

Earlier, PPP Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza, PML-N MPAs Khawaja Salman Rafique, Mehwish Sultana and Hina Pervaiz Butt criticized the law and order situation in the province while they also rejected allocation for health and educations sectors.

The opposition lawmakers moved cut motions on Education, Health and Police departments while criticizing the treasury benches over either curtailing or non-provision of sufficient funds to different sectors.

On completion of day's agenda at the end of second day fixed for discussion on Demands for Grants, the chair adjourned the session till June 26 (Friday) at 2 p.m.