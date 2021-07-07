UrduPoint.com
PML-N Ruined Taxtile Sector : Farrukh

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

PML-N ruined taxtile sector : Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the poor policies of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had badly affected the taxtile sector in Faislabad which was the backbone of national economy.

Giving reaction to the statement of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, he said Faislabad was poorly ignored during the tenure of PML-N, but Prime Minister Imran Khan after coming into power revived the industry there.

People associated to the sector had resumed their businesses by showing complete confidence in the policies of Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf (PTI) government, he added.

The minister said power consumers would have to pay Rs 1500 billion in capacity charges till 2023 due to expensive electricity agreements signed by the PML-N (with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

On the other hand, Farrukh said the PTI government had signed cheap accords with IPPs working on solar during last year to reduce electricity cost to Rs 6 per unit, he added.

Similarly, he said the Federal government was constructing new dams for providing cheap electricity to the consumers.

Farrukh said the prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan put the country on path of development and prosperity.

The minister said government had decided in principle to launch 'Kamyab Pakistan Program' during the current month, under which over 4 million destitute would be lifted out of the poverty.

He said the government had allocated Rs 260 billion under 'Ehsaas Program' in Budget 2021-22 for poverty alleviation, besides providing relief to the low income people in the society .

Farrukh said during the last fiscal year, the farmers got Rs 1100 billion for the crops of wheat, sugarcane and rice, which led to the bumper crops.

He said government was taking robust measures to ensure food security in the country.

