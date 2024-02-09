PML-N' S Saleem Khosa Wins PB-15 Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Saleem Ahmed Khosa has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-15, Sohbatpur by securing 24,619 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPP)) candidate Mir Douran Khan Khosa who bagged 15,997 votes.
Overall voters' turnout remained 42.35 per cent.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N' Muhammad Khan Daha wins NA-145 election6 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Naveed Aslam wins PP-201 election6 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Sheikh Aftab Ahmed wins NA-49 election6 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Awais Qadir wins PS-23 election6 minutes ago
-
PPPP's Nafeesa Shah wins NA-202 election7 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Walayat Shah wins PP-198 election7 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Nadeem Qureshi wins PP-217 election16 minutes ago
-
Independent Zarshad Khan wins PK-54 election16 minutes ago
-
Rana Mubashir Iqbal wins NA-124 election16 minutes ago
-
Independent Ameer Farzand Khan wins PK-56 election16 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program16 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Ali Muhammad wins NA-23 election16 minutes ago