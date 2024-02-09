PML-N' s Saleem Khosa wins PB-15 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Saleem Ahmed Khosa has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-15, Sohbatpur by securing 24,619 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPP)) candidate Mir Douran Khan Khosa who bagged 15,997 votes.

Overall voters' turnout remained 42.35 per cent.