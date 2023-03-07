PML-N sacrifice politics to rescue state: Spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Supremo, Muhammad Zubair

UrduPoint.com

Spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Supremo, Muhammad Zubair Tuesday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chose to come into power to get rid the country from economic crisis inherited from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Supremo, Muhammad Zubair Tuesday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chose to come into power to get rid the country from economic crisis inherited from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Talking to private news channel, the PML-N leader said that our party faced the backlash of the public but liberated the state on the cost of losing our political capital.

Replying a question regarding the party's confidence on the Finance Minister he said "Dar had an experience of dealing with International Monitory Fund (IMF) not once but twice".

