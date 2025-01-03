PML-N Sacrifices Political Interests To Rescue Pakistan's Economy: Rana Sanaullah
Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Special assistant to PM on political affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan Friday stated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has sacrificed its political interests to rescue Pakistan from default and revive the country's economy, which was in a state of emergency.
In a recent interview with a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah stressed the importance of collective effort to strengthen Pakistan's economy, urging all stakeholders to work together with the government to achieve a better
economy.
By working together all stakeholders including PTI can pool their resources, expertise and knowledge to drive economic growth and development, he added.
In a firm response to PTI's upcoming demands, he declared that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will table a 'Charter of Demands' in the next round of talks with the government, adding, once PTI submits its formal, written demands we will convene with our legal experts and deliver a decisive rebuttal.
Responding to a question about the military court's decision on individuals involved in the May 9 incident, Rana Sanaullah commended the Army Chief's balanced approach.
He advised PTI to refrain from making provocative statements, acknowledging that the military has its own system of accountability and justice.
