PML-N Saqib Khurshid wins PP-233 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (N) candidate, Muhammad Saqib Khurshid has won the election for Punjab Assembly from PP-233, Vehari-V by securing 54,816 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Rai Zahoor Ahmad, who bagged 48,491 votes.

Overall voters’ turn- out remained 54.36%.