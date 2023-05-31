UrduPoint.com

PML-N Sargodha Delegation Calls On Governor Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 09:34 PM

A Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Sargodha delegation led by President Sargodha Division Chaudhry Shahnawaz Ranjha called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed prevailing political scenario in the country during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that a strong economy is pivotal to the prosperity of country. He said that if the economy is good, there will be improvement in all sectors, including education and health.

Balighur Rehman said the government is utilizing all resources to stabilize the economy.

The Governor Punjab said that on May 9, the youth were misled, they not only attacked military installations, but also desecrated the memorials of national heroes.

"The martyrs of Pakistan Army and security agencies are our benefactors and pride," he said, adding that the martyrs who laid down their lives for the security and defense of the country deserve utmost respect.

He said there is only one person and thought behind these events, adding that people have now started to compare and distinguish between the constructive and the destructive politics. He further said instead of believing what is heard, research is necessary to know the facts.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman while appreciating the services of Shahnawaz Ranjha said that party workers are asset of any political party. He said that the doors of Governor House are always open for party workers and public. Governor Punjab said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government is committed to the development and progress of the country.

PML-N Sargodha Division President Chaudhry Shahnawaz Ranjha said that the leadership and workers of PML-N have always believed in positive politics.

He said that the same political party had violated the sanctity of Masjid Nabawi (PBUH).

Chaudhry Shah Nawaz Ranjha thanked Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for words of appreciation for the party workers.

